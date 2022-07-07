How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Wyndham Clark posted a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Clark's Statistics

Clark has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

