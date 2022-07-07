How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Wyndham Clark posted a 35th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open aiming for better results.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
