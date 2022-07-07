How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
