How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the fairway of the 18th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 1 -19 $1,494,000 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

