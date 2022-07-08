How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Aaron Baddeley is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Baddeley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)