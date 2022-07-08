How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Aaron Rai is in 51st position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Rai has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
68
+9
$17,556
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)