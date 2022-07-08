How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Adam Svensson sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Adam Svensson leads the pack with a score of -10.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Svensson's Statistics

Svensson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800

