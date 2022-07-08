How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Adam Svensson leads the pack with a score of -10.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
