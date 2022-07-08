Skip to main content

How to Watch Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Adria Arnau is in 28th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Arnau's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Arnau has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
  • Arnau has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+7

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

30

+3

$83,750

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
