How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Alex Smalley is in seventh position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Smalley's Statistics

Smalley has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Smalley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

