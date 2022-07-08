How to Watch Andrew Stephens at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Stephens is in 153rd position, with a score of +5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Stephens' Statistics
- Over his last three rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stephens has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last three rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+6
$0
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
