How to Watch Andy Sullivan at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Andy Sullivan plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Sullivan is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Andy Sullivan at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sullivan's Statistics

Sullivan has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Sullivan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship 26 -3 $79,821

Regional restrictions apply.