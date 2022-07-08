How to Watch Andy Sullivan at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andy Sullivan is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Andy Sullivan at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Sullivan's Statistics
- Sullivan has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Sullivan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
26
-3
$79,821
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
