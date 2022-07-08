How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Anirban Lahiri is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)