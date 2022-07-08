How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Anirban Lahiri is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.