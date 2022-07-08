How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Arjun Atwal is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Atwal's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Atwal has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Atwal has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)