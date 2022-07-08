How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Austin Cook is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Cook's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Cook has finished below par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Cook has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
