How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Austin Smotherman is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Smotherman has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Smotherman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
Regional restrictions apply.
