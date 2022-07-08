How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 25, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Ben Crane putts on the eighth green during the second round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ben Crane is in 52nd position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Crane's Statistics

Crane has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Crane has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 63 +4 $19,053 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +12 $0

Regional restrictions apply.