How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ben Crane is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Crane's Statistics
- Crane has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Crane has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
