How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ben Kohles is in 22nd position with a score of -5.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Kohles has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
