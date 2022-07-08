How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Martin's Statistics
- Martin has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
