How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Bill Haas is in 52nd position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Haas' Statistics

Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

Regional restrictions apply.