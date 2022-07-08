How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Billy Horschel is in 128th position with a score of +5.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Horschel's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Horschel has finished below par three times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
68
+10
$25,000
How To Watch
