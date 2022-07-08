How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag is in 34th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hoag has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
