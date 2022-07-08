How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Bo Van Pelt is in fourth position with a score of -7.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Van Pelt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
