How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Branden Grace is in 28th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Branden Grace at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Grace's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Grace has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Grace has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
