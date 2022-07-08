How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Brandon Hagy is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
