How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 24, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot from the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Wu is in seventh position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club

Wu's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Wu has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 69 +12 $24,840 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +8 $0

