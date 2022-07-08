How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Brian Harman is in 157th position with a score of +10.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Harman's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Harman has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
