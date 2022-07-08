How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Stuard putts on the 3rd green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Brian Stuard is in 71st position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Stuard has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stuard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0

