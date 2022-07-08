How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Brian Stuard is in 71st position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Stuard has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stuard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)