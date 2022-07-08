How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett is in 115th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Garnett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
