How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship: Stream Live

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round tees off at the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with Alex Cejka in the lead today.

Through 18 holes of golf in Akron, Ohio to start off the 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the second to last major on the PGA Champions Tour, Alex Cejka holds a two-stroke lead. The field is right there with him including David Toms, Jerry Kelly, Ernie Els and several other golf legends.

How to Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: July 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Steve Stricker came in looking to defend his title from last year at this event, but finds himself six strokes after the first round:

In the first round Cejka started off modestly with two birdies on the front nine, then came to play on the back nine with four more birdies and a clean scorecard overall. He enters the second round as the cut line will be set with a two-stroke lead over the field.

His four birdies on the back nine would have been good enough for Cejka to enter today with a share of the lead with Toms, who is in second place.

For Toms, he had two bogeys, one on the front and one on the back nine respectively with six birdies to balance out his card. Take away those bogeys and Toms would be entering today tied for the lead.

Tied for third place are Kelly and Els at three-under par with Miguel Angel Jimenez and seven others tied at two under par with some work to do today.

How To Watch

July
8
2022

2022 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
