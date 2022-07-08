How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Callum Tarren is in 89th position with a score of +3.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Tarren's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last seven rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
