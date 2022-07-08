Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy lines up a putt watched by Cameron Percy on the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy lines up a putt watched by Cameron Percy on the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy is in 12th position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Percy's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Percy has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Percy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

59

+2

$19,662

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-1

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Jason Bohn putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Wesley Bryan putts on the green of the second hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2018; Avondale, LA, USA; Ricky Barnes watches his drive from the 18th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament at TPC Louisiana. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Brett Drewitt putts on the tenth hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sangmoon Bae lines up a putt on the 6th hole during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, California on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Golf

Sang-Moon Bae at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Oct 28, 2016; Jackson, MS, USA; Andres Romero putts the ball on the green of hole nine during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Andres Romero at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kevin Stadler reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Stadler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy