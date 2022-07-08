How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy is in 12th position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Percy's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Percy has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Percy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
