How to Watch Cameron Young at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Young is in 140th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Young's Statistics
- Young has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
