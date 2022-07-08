How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas is in fourth position with a score of -7.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last five rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
