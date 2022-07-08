How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Camilo Villegas lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas is in fourth position with a score of -7.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Villegas has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last five rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

