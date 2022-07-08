How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Chesson Hadley is in 91st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hadley's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Hadley has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
5
-14
$406,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)