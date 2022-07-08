How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Chris Stroud is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Stroud's Statistics
- Stroud has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stroud has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV