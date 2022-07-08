How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
