How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Conrad Shindler is in 34th position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Shindler's Statistics

Shindler has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Shindler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

