How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Conrad Shindler is in 34th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Conrad Shindler at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Shindler's Statistics
- Shindler has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Shindler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
