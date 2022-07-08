Skip to main content

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Corey Conners plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and before the third round Corey Conners is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Conners' Statistics

  • Conners has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

6

-12

$315,375

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

13

-3

$221,400

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+9

$0

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
