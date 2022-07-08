How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Corey Conners plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and before the third round Corey Conners is in 49th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Conners' Statistics

Conners has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 6 -12 $315,375 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

