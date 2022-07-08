How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Danny Willett is in 148th position with a score of +7.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
