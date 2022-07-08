How to Watch David Hearn at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Hearn is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Hearn's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Hearn has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hearn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
