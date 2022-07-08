How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, David Lingmerth is in 34th position with a score of -4.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
