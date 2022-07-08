How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth putts on the 14th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, David Lingmerth is in 34th position with a score of -4.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040

