How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; David Skinns putts for birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns is in fourth position, with a score of -7, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

