How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns is in fourth position, with a score of -7, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch David Skinns at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Skinns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
Regional restrictions apply.
