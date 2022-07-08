Skip to main content

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Dawie Van Der Walt is in 52nd position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Van Der Walt's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Van Der Walt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+2

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

70

+8

$18,009

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

81

-6

$16,562

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
