How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Dawie Van Der Walt is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Der Walt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)