How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Dean Burmester is in 15th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Dean Burmester at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Burmester's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Burmester has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Burmester has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
40
-1
$45,417
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)