Skip to main content

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Derek Ernst of Dallas Texas lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Derek Ernst is in 34th position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ernst's Statistics

  • Ernst has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

51

-7

$16,880

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+14

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+2

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

61

-1

$8,177

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 25, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Jonas Blixt putts on the second green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Matt Every hits his drive on the 15th tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club &amp; Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Every at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jhonattan Vegas and Francesco Molinari play the 12th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round
Golf

Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray celebrates after his partner D.A. Points (not pictured) made a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

D.A. Points at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Henrik Norlander of Stockholm Sweeden prepares to putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Henrik Norlander at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy