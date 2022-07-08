How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Derek Ernst is in 34th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Ernst's Statistics
- Ernst has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+14
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
