How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Doc Redman is in 12th position with a score of -6.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Redman's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Redman has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Redman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
