Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Doug Ghim plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim is in seventh position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last five rounds.

Ghim has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640

