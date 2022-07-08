How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli is in seventh position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Date: July 7-10, 2022
TV: Golf Channel

Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Course: The Renaissance Club

Frittelli's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Frittelli has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Frittelli has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

