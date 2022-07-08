How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Dylan Wu putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Dylan Wu is in 12th position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0

