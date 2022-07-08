How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Dylan Wu is in 12th position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
