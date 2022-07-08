How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Erik Van Rooyen is in 128th position, with a score of +5, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Erik Van Rooyen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Van Rooyen's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Van Rooyen has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Van Rooyen has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
