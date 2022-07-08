Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Francesco Molinari is in 157th position with a score of +10.
How to Watch Francesco Molinari at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Molinari's Statistics
- Molinari has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Molinari has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)