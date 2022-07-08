How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Gary Woodland reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland is in second position, with a score of -4, following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Woodland's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

