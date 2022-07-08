How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland is in second position, with a score of -4, following the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Gary Woodland at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)